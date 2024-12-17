Antitrust Chronicle® – Illumina/GRAIL

Dear Readers,

The Illumina/GRAIL case represents a significant development in EU merger control law. It has far-reaching implications in terms of the EU’s jurisdiction, and for how the EU assesses mergers, particularly those involving companies operating in innovative and dynamic industries.

The ECJ rejected an expansive interpretation of Article 22 EUMR. This article had been used by the European Commission to review mergers that fell below existing EU and national turnover thresholds, a pract

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...