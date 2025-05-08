Pro Tennis Governing Body Barred from Influencing Players in Antitrust Lawsuit

A US federal judge has ruled that the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP Tour Inc.) cannot take retaliatory actions against individuals who may join an ongoing antitrust lawsuit alleging wage suppression and unfair treatment of players, according to Bloomberg.

The decision, issued by Judge Margaret M. Garnett in the Southern District of New York, partially granted a request from the plaintiffs to block the ATP Tour from further communication with potential class members. The plaintiffs argue that the organization engaged in behavior aimed at dissuading players from participating in the suit.

Per Bloomberg, the judge found that the ATP’s previous conduct, even if not deliberately malicious, could be interpreted by players as coercive or misleading. This raised concerns about the integrity of the legal process and the ability of potential class members to make informed, unpressured decisions regarding their participation in the litigation.

The case centers on accusations that the ATP and other tennis entities conspired to suppress player earnings and limit opportunities through anticompetitive practices. While the court has not yet ruled on the merits of those claims, the order marks a significant development in how the case will proceed.

According to Bloomberg, the ruling means the ATP must refrain from direct contact that could influence the decisions of individuals eligible to join the lawsuit, reinforcing protections for players as the case moves forward.

Source: Bloomberg