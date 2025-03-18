Players’ Association Sues Tennis Governing Bodies Over Alleged Antitrust Violations

New York – The Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA), co-founded by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the governing bodies of professional tennis. According to ABC News, the lawsuit, submitted in a federal court in New York on Tuesday, names the ATP and WTA Tours, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) as defendants.

The PTPA alleges that these organizations operate as a “cartel,” exerting “complete control over the players’ pay and working conditions.” The suit argues that this setup constitutes “textbook violations of state and federal law,” preventing professional tennis players from competing in a fair and open market. Per ABC News, the lawsuit seeks a jury trial and aims to increase player earnings by challenging the restrictions placed on prize money and off-court revenue opportunities.

In response, both the WTA and ATP issued statements defending their practices and criticizing the lawsuit. The WTA stated that it had committed to a $400 million increase in player compensation in recent years, calling the PTPA’s legal action “regrettable and misguided.” Similarly, the ATP dismissed the lawsuit as “entirely without merit,” emphasizing that player compensation had risen by $70 million over the past five years. “The PTPA has consistently chosen division and distraction through misinformation over progress,” the ATP added in its statement.

The lawsuit comes nearly four years after Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil founded the PTPA in 2020, aiming to provide better representation for tennis players. According to ABC News, Pospisil, one of the plaintiffs in the case, expressed frustration over what he sees as a lack of meaningful engagement from tennis’ governing bodies. “For too long, players have been forced to accept a broken system that ignores our well-being, undervalues our contributions, and leaves us without real representation,” he wrote in a social media post.

Notably, Djokovic is not named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. As ABC News reports, PTPA spokesperson David Cooper clarified that Djokovic’s role on the organization’s executive committee already signifies his support, making his inclusion in the lawsuit unnecessary.

The lawsuit follows meetings between the PTPA and more than 250 players, including a majority of the top 20 in both the ATP and WTA rankings. Ahmad Nassar, the PTPA’s executive director, emphasized the need for legal action, stating, “Tennis is broken.” He further argued that the sport’s governing bodies have “exploited” players, suppressed their earnings, and neglected their health and safety.

