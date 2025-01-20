Antitrust Chronicle® – Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Dear Readers,

In this Chronicle, we delve into the complex and evolving world of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (“PBMs”), whose role in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries has sparked intense debate. As intermediaries in the prescription drug supply chain, PBMs wield significant influence over pricing, access, and the overall structure of the market. The articles featured here provide a range of perspectives — from critical analyses to defenses of PBMs — offering readers a comprehens

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...