Antitrust Chronicle® – Remedies Revisited

Dear Readers,

Merger remedies are a crucial part of antitrust enforcement. When designed and implemented effectively, they should fully restore competition lost through an otherwise anticompetitive merger. However, some are concerned that current policies and practices surrounding merger remedies, especially divestitures, are inadequate, leaving consumers vulnerable to higher prices, reduced choice, and stifled innovation. The pieces in this Chronicle provide an overview of current practice, inc

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...