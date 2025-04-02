Zuckerberg Pushes for Settlement Ahead of Antitrust Trial

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is actively lobbying U.S. President Donald Trump and White House officials in an effort to reach a settlement that would prevent the company from facing an upcoming antitrust trial, according to the Wall Street Journal. The trial, scheduled for April 14, could have significant consequences for Meta, including the potential forced divestiture of its acquisitions, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Per the Wall Street Journal, Meta representatives have met with Trump and his senior advisers in recent weeks to discuss the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit, which accuses the company of engaging in anticompetitive practices. Zuckerberg himself visited the White House on Wednesday, marking his third visit during Trump’s presidency. However, the Wall Street Journal notes that some White House aides have grown frustrated with Meta’s lobbying approach, viewing it as overly aggressive.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone commented on the company’s engagement with policymakers, stating, “We regularly meet with policymakers to discuss issues impacting competitiveness, national security, and economic growth.” Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to provide a comment, and an FTC representative did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The FTC’s lawsuit argues that Facebook, now Meta, has maintained its dominance in the social networking space through a long-term strategy of eliminating competitive threats. According to the complaint, the company has engaged in anticompetitive conduct to sustain its monopoly power. While the FTC is an independent agency, Trump has sought to increase executive oversight over such entities, requiring them to submit significant regulations for White House review.

A person familiar with Trump’s thinking told the Wall Street Journal that the president has not yet made a decision on whether the administration will seek a settlement with Meta. Former FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz, who served under both the Bush and Obama administrations, commented on the unusual nature of a company approaching the White House regarding an antitrust case. “It is unusual for companies involved in big antitrust lawsuits to go to the White House, but it has happened before,” Leibowitz said. However, he added that he has never seen a White House attempt to influence the FTC’s decision-making process, emphasizing the agency’s independence in such matters.

Zuckerberg’s efforts to engage with Trump follow a history of mixed relations between the two. According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund and Zuckerberg made visits to Mar-a-Lago during the presidential transition. Additionally, in January, Meta settled a lawsuit Trump had filed against the company over its suspension of his social media accounts following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The settlement resulted in a $25 million payment, with $22 million allocated to Trump’s presidential library fund.

As the April 14 trial approaches, it remains to be seen whether Meta’s lobbying efforts will yield a favorable resolution.

Source: The Wall Street Journal