Inter-AI-Agent Competition

Agentic AI can extend the reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (“LLM”) into real world action beyond mere text production. AI agents can operate tools and thereby render workflows more efficient. This development challenges competition from two sides: First, it is notoriously difficult to understand the reasoning of an LLM, which has to do with its capability of autonomous learning. Second, an AI agent is not a monolithic technological entity. Rather, the notion describes a vertic

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