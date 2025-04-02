Siemens to Acquire Dotmatics in $5.1 Billion Deal to Strengthen AI-Powered Life Sciences Portfolio

Siemens AG announced on Wednesday its agreement to acquire U.S.-based Dotmatics for $5.1 billion from Insight Partners, marking a strategic expansion in the life sciences sector. According to Reuters, the acquisition aligns with Siemens’ broader ambitions to enhance its artificial intelligence-driven industrial software offerings.

Dotmatics provides a leading platform featuring a robust suite of scientific applications and multi-modal data management tools tailored for life sciences research and development. Per Reuters, its technologies are designed to accelerate innovation by fostering next-generation collaboration and contextualized data integration, which are essential for AI-powered multi-modal drug development.

Siemens’ President and CEO, Roland Busch, emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence across industries, particularly in life sciences. “By acquiring Dotmatics, we’re strategically strengthening our position in Life Sciences and creating a world-leading AI-powered PLM software portfolio as part of Siemens Xcelerator,” Busch stated. He further highlighted that the acquisition is a key component of the company’s ONE Tech growth program, which aims to reinforce Siemens’ leadership in industrial software and enable customers to innovate more rapidly.

According to Reuters, the financial framework for the acquisition involves funding primarily through the sale of shares in publicly traded companies, including Siemens Healthineers. Ralf P. Thomas, CFO of Siemens AG, noted the strong financial prospects of the deal. “The acquisition of Dotmatics drives strong revenue synergies and is highly profitable and cash generative,” he said.

The acquisition reflects Siemens’ commitment to advancing AI-driven solutions within the life sciences industry. By integrating Dotmatics into its portfolio, Siemens aims to harness cutting-edge data management and software capabilities to support scientific innovation and development.

Source: Reuters