Competitive Convergence: Mexico’s 30-Year Quest for Antitrust Parity with its Northern Neighbor

BY | September 3, 2024

This paper examines the evolution of antitrust policy in Mexico over the last 3 decades, focusing on its convergence with the practices of its main trading partners, particularly the U.S.…

This paper examines the evolution of antitrust policy in Mexico over the last 3 decades, focusing on its convergence with the practices of its main trading partners, particularly the U.S. It analyzes how economic integration between the two countries, driven by trade agreements such as NAFTA and the USMCA, has influenced the strengthening of the antitrust regulatory framework in Mexico. The paper identifies three main stages: initial implementation (1993-2004), strengthening (2004-2013) and mode

