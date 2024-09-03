A PYMNTS Company

Digital Markets Regulation in Mexico: Are Two Antitrust Agencies Better than One?

BY | September 3, 2024

Hernán González & Dante Trevedan from the Norton Rose Fulbright competition team in Mexico provide an overview on the latest developments in digital markets competition investigations and regulation in Mexico,…

Hernán González & Dante Trevedan from the Norton Rose Fulbright competition team in Mexico provide an overview on the latest developments in digital markets competition investigations and regulation in Mexico, including how having two separate competition regulators with similar – arguably concurrent – authorities has shaped the application of the Mexican competition legal framework. González & Trevedan also provide some preliminary thoughts on how the upcoming Mexican Presidentia

