Digital Markets Regulation in Mexico: Are Two Antitrust Agencies Better than One?

Hernán González & Dante Trevedan from the Norton Rose Fulbright competition team in Mexico provide an overview on the latest developments in digital markets competition investigations and regulation in Mexico, including how having two separate competition regulators with similar – arguably concurrent – authorities has shaped the application of the Mexican competition legal framework. González & Trevedan also provide some preliminary thoughts on how the upcoming Mexican Presidentia

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...