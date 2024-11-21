FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Resignation

Jessica Rosenworcel, the Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the first woman to be confirmed for the role, has announced her resignation. In a statement reflecting on her tenure, Rosenworcel called her service at the FCC “the honor of a lifetime,” particularly her time as chair, which marked a historic milestone for the agency.

Rosenworcel expressed gratitude to President Biden for appointing her to lead the agency, emphasizing the significance of the FCC’s role in shaping the nation’s digital landscape. She highlighted how her time in office coincided with a transformative period in communications, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when technology became essential to both civic and commercial life.

“Taking the oath of office on the street outside of the agency during the height of the pandemic, when so much of our day-to-day moved online, made clear how important the work of the FCC is,” she stated. Rosenworcel also underscored the necessity of building a digital future that benefits everyone, a theme that defined her leadership at the FCC.

During her tenure, Rosenworcel championed issues such as expanding broadband access, addressing the digital divide, and promoting net neutrality. Her efforts often focused on ensuring that underserved communities had equitable access to communication technologies, a mission she pursued amid rapid technological advancements and challenges.

Source: TV Technology