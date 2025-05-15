Meta Begins Defense After FTC Concludes Case in Landmark Antitrust Trial

Meta Platforms Inc. is launching its defense in a high-profile antitrust trial after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wrapped up its case alleging the company holds an unlawful monopoly over social networking services, according to Bloomberg.

The FTC’s case, which seeks to force Meta to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, centers on the claim that the tech giant dominates the market for “personal social networking services.” This market, the agency says, is distinct from other digital communication tools and is primarily used for connecting with friends and family. The FTC alleges Meta’s dominance has led to reduced product quality, including weaker privacy protections and an increase in advertising volume.

Meta, for its part, argues that the FTC’s definition of the market is overly narrow and excludes relevant competitors such as ByteDance’s TikTok, Google’s YouTube, and Apple’s iMessage. The company has indicated it will file a motion asking U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to rule in its favor, claiming the government failed to prove any antitrust violations.

Over the past five weeks, the trial has featured testimony from prominent figures including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former COO Sheryl Sandberg. The FTC contends that despite the presence of other platforms, Meta’s only real competition in the defined market comes from Snap Inc.’s Snapchat, per Bloomberg.

Meta disputes that view, maintaining that the nature of social media has evolved and that users rely on a wide range of platforms for communication and content sharing. The company also argues that the FTC has not demonstrated harm to consumers—a key requirement in antitrust litigation.

As Meta begins presenting its case, it has called employees from Snap to testify, including Chief Information Officer Saral Jain. However, much of the testimony remains under seal.

Source: Bloomberg