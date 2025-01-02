Federal Competition Office to Scrutinize High Electricity Prices in Germany

The Federal Office for Competition Regulation (Bkarta) is intensifying its focus on Germany’s electricity market, aiming to address the persistently high prices faced by consumers. This initiative was confirmed by Andreas Mundt, president of the Bkarta, in a recent announcement.

According to Mundt, the agency has been “continuously and closely monitoring price formation on the electricity market.” He noted that recent challenges, such as operating with a reduced fleet of power plants for the first time this winter, have led to significant fluctuations in electricity prices. While these variations could reflect a natural market outcome, the agency plans to keep a vigilant eye on price trends in the coming months and intervene if necessary.

Periods of “dark pauses,” where renewable energy sources like solar and wind are unavailable due to conditions such as nighttime or a lack of wind, are a particular area of concern. Per the statement from Mundt, these dark pauses can create gaps in energy production, potentially leading to spikes in electricity prices.

The Federal Network Agency, Germany’s energy regulator, is also stepping up its oversight. It recently announced plans to examine any “evidence of abusive behavior on electricity prices during dark pauses.” This additional scrutiny complements the work of the Bkarta and highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring fair market practices in the energy sector.

Source: Agenzia Nova