FTC and State Attorneys General Sue John Deere Over Repair Restrictions in Antitrust Case

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with the attorneys general of Minnesota and Illinois, has filed a lawsuit against John Deere, the world’s largest tractor manufacturer. The lawsuit, announced today, accuses Deere of violating federal antitrust laws by restricting farmers and independent repair technicians from making necessary repairs to the company’s equipment.

The complaint alleges that for decades, Deere has employed practices that force farmers to rely on its network of authorized dealers for repairs, a policy that has increased costs for farmers while limiting their ability to conduct timely fixes on critical machinery. According to a statement from the FTC, these restrictions have contributed to Deere’s substantial profits, leaving farmers at a disadvantage.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison emphasized the importance of the lawsuit, noting that farmers across the Midwest have long voiced frustrations about their inability to access the tools and information needed to fix their own equipment. “This lawsuit is about giving farmers the freedom to repair their own tools and technology without unnecessary corporate interference,” Ellison said in a statement.

The Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU), which has been a vocal advocate for farmers’ Right to Repair, expressed strong support for the lawsuit. MFU President Gary Wertish underscored the significance of the legal action, stating that it marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing push for greater repair rights in the agricultural sector. “This lawsuit represents a critical step in creating a more competitive market for farm equipment repair that will benefit farmers and independent repair technicians,” said Wertish, while also thanking FTC Chair Lina Khan and Attorney General Ellison for their leadership in advancing the case.

The Right to Repair movement has been a top priority for MFU members, who have long argued that restrictive repair policies hurt farmers by delaying essential maintenance and driving up costs. Despite progress in other industries, farm equipment has remained largely exempt from repair legislation. Per a statement from MFU, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Digital Fair Repair Act in 2023, but the law specifically excluded agricultural machinery, a loophole that farmer advocates have been working to close.

The FTC has also shown support for legislative efforts to empower farmers with more control over equipment repairs. According to the commission, the agency issued a letter last year backing bipartisan legislation that would give Minnesota farmers the right to repair their own agricultural machinery.

This lawsuit is the latest chapter in a broader national debate over repair rights, as farmers and independent repair technicians continue to push back against what they see as monopolistic practices in the agricultural sector. By targeting one of the industry’s biggest players, the FTC and state attorneys general are hoping to set a precedent that could spur similar legal actions in other states.

