Hogan Lovells Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Hire of Former FTC Official

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has announced the hiring of Jennifer Fleury, a prominent lawyer from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as part of its Washington, D.C. office. Fleury, who joins the firm as a partner, brings substantial expertise in antitrust enforcement, a hot-button issue amid increasing regulatory scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions in the United States.

Fleury previously served as deputy chief trial counsel in the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. She was instrumental in several high-profile cases, including leading the FTC’s successful lawsuit to block the proposed merger between IQVIA, a healthcare data and analytics firm, and DeepIntent, a healthcare advertising company owned by Propel Media. The agency argued that the deal would stifle competition, increase prices, and negatively impact patients. According to a statement from Hogan Lovells, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled in favor of the FTC in December 2023, which led to both companies abandoning the merger.

Before joining the FTC in 2022, Fleury had a distinguished career at the U.S. Department of Justice and also worked as a senior associate at Hogan Lovells. In her new role, she is expected to bolster the firm’s antitrust practice, particularly as the FTC continues to pursue aggressive enforcement under the leadership of Chair Lina Khan.

Per a statement by Fleury, antitrust enforcement will remain a focal point regardless of future political leadership. She emphasized that the FTC’s recently finalized merger-filing requirements would have long-term impacts beyond the Biden administration, signaling continued vigilance in monitoring corporate consolidation.

Under President Joe Biden, the FTC has ramped up its antitrust efforts. According to a 2022 Reuters analysis, the Biden administration challenged more mergers in its first two years than both the Obama and Trump administrations. This increased scrutiny comes as part of a broader effort to limit market consolidation and promote competition across industries.

With Fleury’s return, Hogan Lovells appears well-positioned to navigate the complex and evolving antitrust landscape, particularly as companies face heightened regulatory challenges.

Source: Hogan Lovells