Information Sharing: The New Frontier of U.S. Antitrust Enforcement

BY | January 23, 2025

For decades, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice has focused its enforcement efforts on cases involving international “hard-core” cartel conduct, such as price-fixing, bid-rigging, and allocating markets. But…

For decades, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice has focused its enforcement efforts on cases involving international “hard-core” cartel conduct, such as price-fixing, bid-rigging, and allocating markets. But that well seems to be running dry. The Division now seems to be pivoting its enforcement efforts to information-sharing cases. The Division recently filed complaints, statements of interest, and amicus briefs challenging information sharing among competitors. The Divisio

