Japan’s Nippon Steel Eyes Year-End Close on $15B US Steel Deal Amid Political Uncertainty

Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp. is working to complete its acquisition of US Steel, a $15 billion deal, before the potential return of former President Donald Trump to the White House in January. According to Newsmax, Nippon Steel sees this acquisition as a cornerstone for its future growth in the world’s largest high-grade steel market.

The deal, which was initially agreed upon last December, has encountered significant opposition. Per Newsmax, both political figures and influential stakeholders, including the United Steelworkers union, have raised concerns about the transaction. Trump, even before his recent election victory, pledged to block the acquisition if re-elected, signaling potential roadblocks if the deal remains unfinished by the time he assumes office.

“We believe we can close the US Steel deal by the end of the year under the current U.S. administration,” said Takahiro Mori, Nippon Steel’s vice chairman and lead negotiator, during a press briefing. Mori expressed confidence that recent political developments might expedite the review process, which is currently under scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The CFIUS review, which has extended into late December, is a critical step that both CFIUS and antitrust authorities are closely examining.

Nippon Steel has proactively offered concessions to address these regulatory and labor concerns. To gain approval from both the union and government bodies, Mori stated that the company is committed to social guarantees, investment promises, and a potential divestment in a joint venture at a U.S. steel facility if the deal proceeds. “The United States is essential to our continued growth as it is the world’s largest market for high-grade steel and is a growing market with little China risk,” Mori emphasized, underscoring the strategic importance of the U.S. market to Nippon Steel’s global ambitions.

With this acquisition, Nippon Steel aims to increase its annual steel production capacity from 65 million metric tons to 85 million, marking a significant step toward its long-term target of producing over 100 million tons annually. This increased capacity would further strengthen its position as one of the world’s largest steelmakers.

To aid in navigating the complex U.S. regulatory environment, Nippon Steel enlisted former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an advisor earlier this year. Pompeo, who served under Trump from 2017 to 2021, has been instrumental in supporting Nippon Steel’s lobbying efforts, per Newsmax. Mori believes that the takeover aligns with Trump’s objectives of attracting foreign investment to the U.S., fostering economic growth, and bolstering the domestic job market.

However, Nippon Steel faces challenges in its domestic market. The company recently lowered its annual profit forecast to 310 billion yen (approximately $2 billion), down from a previous projection of 340 billion yen. This adjustment is attributed to inventory losses stemming from decreased raw material prices and a sluggish Japanese steel market. Despite these setbacks, Nippon Steel intends to maintain its annual dividend at 160 yen per share, signaling confidence in its broader financial outlook.

Source: Newsmax