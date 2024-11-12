Musk’s Influence on AI Safety Could Lead to Stricter Standards in New Trump Era

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to capture global attention, Elon Musk’s influence could play a pivotal role in shaping safety regulations for the technology, according to a prominent AI researcher. Max Tegmark, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a leading figure in AI safety advocacy, believes that Musk’s close relationship with Donald Trump could lead to the introduction of tougher standards, particularly around the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

In an interview with The Guardian at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Tegmark pointed to Musk’s ongoing efforts to highlight the dangers of unchecked AI development. Despite AI not being a major focus of Trump’s campaign, Musk’s warnings about the catastrophic risks of AI could align with the president-elect’s administration on the need for stricter oversight. Musk has been a vocal critic of the rapid pace of AI advancements, which he fears could surpass human control and pose existential risks.

Tegmark explained that Musk’s involvement in AI safety issues could influence Trump to take a stronger stance on regulating AI. “I do think that if Elon manages to get Trump’s ear on AI issues, we’re more likely to get some form of safety standards, something that prevents AGI,” he said. He further stressed that Musk could help the president-elect understand the dangers of pursuing an AGI race, calling it “a suicide race.”

The MIT professor also pointed to Musk’s support for the SB 1047 bill in California, a legislative effort that would have required companies to stress-test large AI models before they could be released. While the bill was ultimately vetoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who expressed concerns that it might stifle innovation and drive AI businesses out of the state, Musk’s backing highlighted his commitment to AI safety. Tegmark described Musk’s position as a positive sign for those advocating for stronger regulations in the AI sector.

“Elon Musk came out and said I’m for it, I want the regulation,” Tegmark said. “I do think it’s not completely implausible he could persuade Trump that AI needs to be controlled.”

Musk, who has previously supported Tegmark’s Future of Life Institute with both financial backing and public endorsements, continues to be a key figure in AI discussions. His wealth and influence have only grown since Trump’s election, increasing his potential to affect policy decisions in the years ahead.

As the debate over AI safety intensifies, Musk’s voice may become even more significant in shaping the regulatory landscape, particularly if he succeeds in persuading the incoming administration to adopt more stringent measures to safeguard humanity against the unchecked development of artificial intelligence.

Source: The Guardian