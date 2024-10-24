Biden Administration Announces New AI Strategy to Boost National Security

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive plan on Thursday to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for national security purposes, while simultaneously managing the risks posed by this rapidly advancing technology. According to a Reuters report, the White House issued a memo directing federal agencies to enhance the security and diversity of the chip supply chains, with AI development in mind. The directive also stresses the importance of gathering intelligence on foreign nations’ activities targeting the U.S. AI sector and sharing that information swiftly with developers to bolster AI product security.

The initiative, part of a broader government push to regulate AI, aims to strike a delicate balance between promoting fair competition and protecting individual privacy and human rights. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that AI systems must be developed in a way that does not undermine U.S. national security interests, even as other nations may not adhere to the same ethical standards.

This directive represents the latest step by President Joe Biden’s administration to address AI-related concerns, particularly as Congress struggles to pass legislation governing the use of the technology. As part of its broader AI agenda, the White House is also set to host a global AI safety summit in San Francisco next month, where leaders from around the world will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities AI presents.

Last year, Biden signed an executive order aimed at minimizing the risks AI poses to consumers, workers, minority groups, and national security. Generative AI, which has the capability to produce text, images, and videos based on user prompts, has sparked both enthusiasm for its potential and concern over its possible misuse. There are fears that, if unchecked, AI could be exploited with disastrous consequences, including threats to human autonomy and security.