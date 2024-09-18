California Takes Action to Shield Performers from AI Replicas

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed two new bills aimed at protecting actors and performers from the unauthorized use of their digital replicas through artificial intelligence (AI). The legislation, announced on Tuesday, addresses growing concerns in the entertainment industry about the potential for AI to exploit performers’ likenesses without consent, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

AI in the Spotlight

As AI technology continues to advance, its impact on the entertainment industry has become a point of contention. While the use of AI in creating digital content has existed for decades, recent breakthroughs in generative AI—where robots can create music and digital performers can act as pop stars—have deepened divisions within the industry. Many performers worry that the increased use of AI could make it easier for their voices, images, and likenesses to be stolen, according to Reuters.

The new laws aim to address these concerns. One of the bills mandates that contracts must clearly specify if AI-generated digital replicas of a performer’s likeness or voice will be used, and the performer must be represented by professional negotiators in such contracts, the governor’s office explained.

Protection for Deceased Performers

The second bill tackles the commercial use of digital replicas of deceased performers. Under the new law, anyone wishing to use a digital replica of a late performer in films, TV shows, video games, audiobooks, or sound recordings must first obtain permission from the performer’s estate. This provision is intended to protect the legacy of deceased artists and prevent the unauthorized exploitation of their image or voice.

Broader AI Concerns

The rise of AI has raised numerous concerns beyond the entertainment sector. As Reuters highlighted, experts have warned that AI could be used to undermine democratic processes, escalate fraud, and lead to job losses. The entertainment industry is just one of the many areas grappling with the rapid development of AI technology and its implications for intellectual property and ethics.

Despite calls for AI regulation from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, progress has been slow in Congress. A deeply divided legislature, where Republicans control the House of Representatives and Democrats control the Senate, has made it difficult to pass comprehensive AI-related legislation.

Source: Reuters