Brazil Reopens Antitrust Probe into Google Over News Content Practices

Brazil’s competition watchdog has resumed an investigation into Google over allegations that the tech giant misused its dominance in the search engine market to the detriment of news organizations. The inquiry, led by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), centers on claims that Google has been extracting content from third-party news sites and featuring it directly in search results, potentially depriving publishers of critical web traffic and advertising revenue.

According to a statement from CADE, the case is scheduled to be reviewed by the tribunal on Wednesday. The agency will examine whether Google’s display of news headlines and excerpts within its own platforms is harming the business models of independent media outlets by discouraging users from visiting the original news sources.

The investigation was initially opened in 2018 but was halted in December 2024 by CADE’s General Superintendence. In March 2025, CADE Commissioner Camila Cabral Pires Alves recommended the reopening of the case, citing mounting regulatory scrutiny of digital platforms in other jurisdictions. Per her statement, recent regulatory efforts in France and Belgium have intensified the global focus on how digital platforms interact with traditional content providers.

“These discussions reflect growing concerns about the digital market and the need to balance the interests of platforms and content publishers,” Alves wrote in her opinion supporting the revival of the probe.

The National Association of Newspapers (ANJ), a leading advocate for media organizations in Brazil, has accused Google of undermining their audience reach and revenues. According to a statement from the ANJ, the use of headlines and article snippets within Google’s ecosystem boosts the tech company’s visibility while simultaneously discouraging users from clicking through to the original news websites.

Globally, Google’s practices are facing increased scrutiny. The European Commission is currently investigating whether the company has violated the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, a law aimed at limiting the power of dominant digital platforms.

In Brazil, the ANJ is calling for regulatory action that would obligate Google to negotiate compensation agreements with news outlets. The association argues that similar measures implemented in other countries offer a model for a more balanced and fair digital news economy.

Marcelo Rech, CEO of the ANJ, highlighted the significance of CADE’s renewed examination. “We believe it is essential for CADE to extend its examination, especially now that antitrust agencies worldwide are reviewing the effects of platform business models,” Rech stated. He added that Brazil, known for taking leadership in antitrust matters, must remain engaged in the evolving debate, particularly as artificial intelligence technologies gain influence in the media landscape.

Source: Valor International