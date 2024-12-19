Reforms and Trends in the Regulation of Digital Markets in Japan

Japan has employed three tools of competition policy in the regulation of digital markets: 1) advocacy and soft-law, such as market study reports and guidelines, 2) a whole government approach and co-regulation, and 3) laws that complement the Antimonopoly Act (“AMA”), such as the Subcontract Act to implement abuse of superior bargaining position, an unfair trade practice in the AMA. We first review the three tools and then introduce the digital versions, such as the market study of mobile O

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...