President Donald Trump said Wednesday that any agreement to keep TikTok operational in the United States would differ significantly from the anticipated acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel, drawing a sharp contrast between the two high-profile business developments.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump underscored that any resolution concerning TikTok’s future would need the green light from the Chinese government, citing the platform’s ownership ties. “China would have to approve any deal,” he stated, emphasizing the international implications surrounding the app’s fate. His remarks arrive as U.S. lawmakers and regulators continue to grapple with national security concerns tied to foreign-owned tech platforms, per Reuters.

The ongoing negotiations around TikTok come amid broader concerns about data privacy and foreign influence on Trump and American digital infrastructure. The app, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced repeated scrutiny from U.S. officials, with calls for divestiture or outright bans becoming a recurring theme over the past few years.

In contrast, the deal between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel has sparked its own debate, particularly around foreign ownership of critical American manufacturing assets. However, Trump suggested the TikTok situation poses a distinct set of challenges, particularly due to the geopolitical sensitivities surrounding China and the digital economy, according to Reuters.

Data from the IndexBox platform shows that the U.S. social media market remains on an upward trajectory, with TikTok standing out as one of the leading platforms. Its continued popularity underscores the app’s influential role, particularly among younger demographics, reinforcing the high stakes surrounding its future in the American market.

