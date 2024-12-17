A PYMNTS Company

Remedies After Illumina/GRAIL– The Thorny Question of Proportionality

BY | December 17, 2024

The 2024 judgment from the European Court of Justice in the Illumina/GRAIL case provided a major clarification on the possibility for the European Commission (“EC”) to review transactions that fall…

The 2024 judgment from the European Court of Justice in the Illumina/GRAIL case provided a major clarification on the possibility for the European Commission (“EC”) to review transactions that fall below the notification thresholds. The judgment invalidates the EC’s novel interpretation of accepting and indeed encouraging referrals from EU Member States of transactions that did not meet the merger control review threshold at the EU or national levels, as well as the EC’s l

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
EU Regulator Fines Meta €251 Million Over 2018 Facebook Data Breach
US Antitrust Chief Jonathan Kanter to Step Down After Pivotal Three-Year Tenure
Sandoz Settles Price-Fixing Allegations with $275 Million Agreement
South Korea Fines Kakao Mobility $10.5 Million for Antitrust Violations