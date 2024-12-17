Remedies After Illumina/GRAIL– The Thorny Question of Proportionality

The 2024 judgment from the European Court of Justice in the Illumina/GRAIL case provided a major clarification on the possibility for the European Commission (“EC”) to review transactions that fall below the notification thresholds. The judgment invalidates the EC’s novel interpretation of accepting and indeed encouraging referrals from EU Member States of transactions that did not meet the merger control review threshold at the EU or national levels, as well as the EC’s l

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...