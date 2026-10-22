FTC Brings Antitrust Enforcement to Dallas

The Federal Trade Commission is expanding its antitrust enforcement operations to Dallas, establishing a regional presence for competition investigations and litigation as the agency seeks closer cooperation with state authorities.

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The move brings antitrust enforcement responsibilities to the FTC’s Dallas regional office, according to a report by MLex. The expansion forms part of a broader organizational initiative that includes the creation of the agency’s American Competition Enforcement division, known as ACE.

The new division is designed to investigate potentially anticompetitive business practices and mergers across the United States, according to federal government recruitment documents and organizational records.

Dallas will serve as a branch of the division, with attorneys responsible for investigating suspected violations of federal competition laws, gathering evidence, negotiating settlements and pursuing litigation when necessary.

The expansion represents a shift in the responsibilities of the FTC’s regional operations, which have traditionally concentrated on consumer protection enforcement.

The agency’s Southwest Region, headquartered in Dallas, covers Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Its existing responsibilities include investigating deceptive commercial practices and coordinating enforcement activities with state and local authorities.

Adding antitrust capabilities could allow the FTC to conduct competition investigations closer to businesses and markets in the region, while expanding its capacity to coordinate with state enforcement agencies.

Nationwide Enforcement Structure

The FTC formally incorporated the American Competition Enforcement division into its organizational structure through regulatory changes published in the Federal Register on Sept. 24, 2026.

The division operates as a nationally integrated enforcement unit, with personnel based in multiple locations rather than concentrating all investigative and litigation responsibilities in Washington.

Federal recruitment announcements confirm that the FTC has sought antitrust attorneys for positions in Dallas and Seattle, with responsibilities spanning merger investigations and cases involving potentially unlawful business conduct.

The positions also emphasize cooperation with state attorneys general, signaling an institutional focus on coordination between federal and state competition authorities.

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Such cooperation could become particularly relevant in investigations involving companies operating across multiple jurisdictions or transactions affecting regional markets.

The expansion does not, however, establish that the agency has initiated new antitrust proceedings against particular businesses in the Southwest.

Implications for Corporate Enforcement

The Dallas initiative could have implications for companies facing federal scrutiny over mergers, acquisitions and potentially anticompetitive practices.

A larger regional enforcement presence may provide the FTC with additional resources to investigate transactions and commercial conduct, while strengthening relationships with state officials who have their own authority to pursue antitrust cases.

The initiative also aligns with the agency’s broader strategic objectives for 2026 through 2030, which include challenging anticompetitive mergers and business practices.

The establishment of the Dallas branch does not necessarily signal an increase in enforcement actions or a change in the legal standards governing merger reviews and antitrust investigations. Those outcomes will depend on the agency’s staffing, priorities and future case decisions.

Details about the number of attorneys assigned to Dallas, the branch’s operational budget and whether existing investigations will be transferred to the office have not been independently confirmed.

Source: MLex