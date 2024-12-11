Renowned Antitrust Expert and Former Morgan Lewis Chair John Shenefield Passes Away

John Shenefield, a distinguished legal mind and a trailblazer in antitrust law, passed away on Monday at the age of 85, according to a statement released by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP on Wednesday. Shenefield, whose career spanned decades in both public service and private practice, left a profound legacy in the legal world.

Shenefield joined Morgan Lewis in 1986 after an influential tenure at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he served as Assistant Attorney General overseeing the Antitrust Division from 1977 to 1981. During his time at the DOJ, he also held the position of Associate Attorney General, contributing to high-level legal strategy and policy. His expertise in navigating complex antitrust issues earned him recognition as one of the foremost authorities in the field.

As chair of Morgan Lewis from 1996 to 1999, Shenefield championed the firm’s expansion efforts, exploring opportunities for growth in major markets such as California, New York, and London. He retired in 2008 after 22 years with the firm, during which he handled significant antitrust cases for multinational corporations and achieved notable success before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shenefield’s impact extended beyond his practice. He served as Chairman of the National Commission to Review Antitrust Laws and Procedures in the late 1970s and as a member of the Antitrust Modernization Commission from 2004 to 2007. His contributions to the legal field include co-authoring The Antitrust Laws: A Primer with economist Irwin Stelzer, a well-regarded guide to antitrust statutes and jurisprudence.

According to the Morgan Lewis statement, Shenefield was celebrated for his forward-thinking approach and principled leadership. His influence reached beyond the firm and the courtroom, as he devoted time to community service, including decades-long roles on the boards of the Washington National Cathedral and St. Albans School in Washington, D.C.