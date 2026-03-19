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The Institutional Dimension of Complementarity Between EU Data Legislation and Competition Law

BY | March 19, 2026

The complementarity between EU data legislation and competition law does not operate solely at the substantive or procedural level. It also has a crucial institutional dimension, linked to the level,...

The complementarity between EU data legislation and competition law does not operate solely at the substantive or procedural level. It also has a crucial institutional dimension, linked to the level, distribution and coordination of technical expertise across administrative authorities. The increasing complexity of data-driven ecosystems—characterized by cross-sectoral data flows, information asymmetries, and rapid technological change—has exposed the inadequacy of traditionally siloed regul

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