The Institutional Dimension of Complementarity Between EU Data Legislation and Competition Law

The complementarity between EU data legislation and competition law does not operate solely at the substantive or procedural level. It also has a crucial institutional dimension, linked to the level, distribution and coordination of technical expertise across administrative authorities. The increasing complexity of data-driven ecosystems—characterized by cross-sectoral data flows, information asymmetries, and rapid technological change—has exposed the inadequacy of traditionally siloed regul

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