Understanding The Digital Regulation Landscape

In September 2024, California made headlines with the passage of groundbreaking AI legislation. Among these, AB 2013 mandates developers to publish information about their training data on publicly accessible platforms. Meanwhile, Governor Newsom vetoed SB 1047, also known as the “AI Safety Bill,” citing concerns that its stringent standards could hinder even basic AI functionalities.

California’s developments reflect a broader global trend of prioritizing AI-related regulations. From the EU AI Act to Dubai’s Ministry of AI initiatives, nations are navigating the complex interplay between fostering innovation and ensuring ethical practices. This global debate extends beyond AI, encompassing a wide range of digital regulations—from data privacy and cybersecurity to creating resilient digital economies. For businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions, keeping pace with these diverse and evolving standards is a critical challenge. The question remains: How can companies identify which regulations matter most and adapt effectively, especially in a pivotal election year like 2024, where policy shifts are already shaping the future?

IDC’s Worldwide Digital Regulation Radar (IDC #US523524224) offers a solution. It organizes digital regulations into four key categories: environmental, data and AI, privacy and security, and digital economy enablement, providing a comprehensive framework to help companies navigate the regulatory landscape…

