Veteran DOJ Prosecutor Joins Farella Braun + Martel as Partner

Northern California law firm Farella Braun + Martel has announced the addition of Alexis Loeb as a partner in its White Collar Criminal Defense and Internal Corporate Investigations practice, as well as its Business Litigation group. Loeb, a former Assistant United States Attorney and Deputy Chief, has overseen many significant investigations and prosecutions.

According to a statement from the firm, Loeb joins Farella after leading the largest investigation ever handled by the DOJ. In her 15 years of service across the DOJ’s Criminal and Antitrust Divisions, Loeb worked on some of the most high-profile cases, including matters of antitrust, fraud and obstruction of justice, along with overseeing international corruption and money laundering probes.

Farella’s Managing Partner, Brian Donnelly, expressed excitement about Loeb’s arrival, noting her extensive experience both in public service and private practice. “We are delighted to welcome Alexis to Farella,” Donnelly said. “Her extensive DOJ portfolio and deep expertise in managing complex matters will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate their most challenging business issues.”

Alex Reese, chair of Farella’s Litigation Department, also emphasized Loeb’s significant qualifications, particularly her trial experience in antitrust and criminal law. “Alexis’s background in prosecuting fraud, antitrust, and international cases aligns perfectly with our firm’s strengths,” Reese noted. “Her deep connections across both public and private sectors, particularly in San Francisco, Washington, and New York, will allow us to provide a truly national level of service to our clients.”

Source: Manila Times