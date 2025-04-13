Meta Faces Major Antitrust Trial as FTC Challenges Its Social Media Empire

A high-stakes legal battle between the Federal Trade Commission and Meta Platforms Inc. begins this week, marking a pivotal moment in the U.S. government’s efforts to rein in Big Tech. The antitrust trial, which kicks off Monday in a Washington courtroom, stems from a nearly six-year investigation into Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, according to NPR.

The FTC alleges that Meta’s purchases of the two popular apps were not simply business moves but calculated strategies to stifle competition. The commission argues that Meta engaged in a “buy or bury” approach, aimed at maintaining its dominance in the social media market. These acquisitions, the FTC claims, were designed to neutralize rising threats before they could challenge Meta’s core platforms.

At the heart of the government’s case is the claim that Meta’s control over Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp gives it an unfair advantage in the multibillion-dollar digital advertising market. Per NPR, the FTC is calling for a radical remedy: forcing Meta to divest both Instagram and WhatsApp. The agency maintains that separating these services into independent entities would restore healthy competition and curb the company’s alleged monopoly power.

Opening statements are set to be delivered Monday before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, with the trial expected to stretch across seven to eight weeks. Over the course of the proceedings, an extensive body of evidence will be examined, and testimony is expected from high-profile witnesses, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Instagram chief Adam Mosseri.

Meta, for its part, is expected to mount a vigorous defense. The company argues that its acquisitions were fully approved by regulators at the time and that it’s now being penalized for its past successes. According to NPR, Meta contends that the FTC is unfairly trying to rewrite history by targeting mergers that were cleared more than a decade ago.

Meta’s legal team also emphasizes the competitive landscape of today’s social media industry, noting the rise of TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) as major rivals. The company argues that the environment has drastically changed since 2012 and 2014, when the Instagram and WhatsApp deals were finalized.

In a statement released ahead of the trial, Meta said its evidence will demonstrate the reality of intense competition, stating that “Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp compete with Chinese-owned TikTok, YouTube, X, iMessage and many others.” The company also warned that the FTC’s lawsuit “sends the message that no deal is ever truly final,” referencing the fact that its acquisitions were previously cleared.

