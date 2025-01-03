What Can Tech Companies Expect from the New European Commission?

The new European Commission (“EC”) took office in December 2024, with key figures like Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, Henna Virkkunen, Michael McGrath, and Maroš Šefčovič shaping tech regulation. The incoming Commission’s agenda for digital policy, legislation, and enforcement is as ambitious as ever. Enforcement of existing instruments, such as the Digital Markets Act, the Digital Service Act, and antitrust rules is expected to abound rather than abate. New regulatory frameworks such as th

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...