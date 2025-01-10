A Policy Primer for Free Expression and Content Moderation, Part I: Centering Public Interest Values

By:Lisa Macpherson and Morgan Wilsmann (Public Knowledge)

Public Knowledge’s four-part blog series outlines a contemporary vision for balancing free expression and content moderation in today’s complex digital landscape. Over the past seven years, concerns have shifted from over-moderation to broader issues like algorithmic curation, platform accountability, and the competitive dynamics of digital markets. The series explores how policymakers can ensure a balance that upholds user rights and promotes civic participation while addressing challenges posed by disinformation, harmful rhetoric, and the rise of generative AI.

Part I: Centering Public Interest Values reviews the evolution of content moderation and advocates for policies rooted in user rights, including holding platforms accountable for enforcing their own standards.

Part II: Empowering User Choice emphasizes the need for competition and diverse news sources to mitigate the negative effects of inadequate moderation.

Part III: Safeguarding Users proposes interventions like product liability, data protection, and algorithmic transparency to ensure moderation aligns with free expression and public interest.

Part IV: Tackling AI and Executing the Vision examines how generative AI reshapes moderation challenges and highlights the role of a dedicated digital regulator in fostering innovation and sustainable policy enforcement…

