By: Rupprecht Podzsun (D’KART)

The end of an era is here: Since 2014, Margrethe Vestager has been at the helm of EU competition policy, serving as Commissioner for Competition and, in her second term, as Executive Vice President. What a decade it’s been! Competition policy took center stage, led by one of the most charismatic figures in the history of the European Commission.

But change is coming. On December 1, 2024, the new European Commission begins its term, and Teresa Ribera Rodríguez of Spain will step into the role of Executive Vice President. Her portfolio comes with a bold new title: Executive Vice President for Clean, Just, and Competitive Transition.

To mark this significant moment, the Antitrust Advent Calendar 2024 challenges you to reflect on the highlights of Vestager’s tenure: the landmark cases, pivotal moments, and fascinating details. It also invites you to get to know Teresa Ribera, the woman who will shape the future of EU competition policy.

Every day until December 24, uncover a golden nugget from the world of antitrust – celebrating the transition from Vestager to Ribera.

Enjoy the D’Kart Antitrust Advent Calendar!

Best wishes,

Rupprecht Podszun and the Team at the Institute for Competition Law, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf

CONTINUE READING…