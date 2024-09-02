Antitrust Pressure Mounts as Oasis Fans Clash with Ticketmaster

Oasis, the legendary British rock band known for iconic hits like “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova,” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” recently announced a much-anticipated reunion tour after a 15-year hiatus. However, the excitement has quickly turned into frustration as fans report significant issues with Ticketmaster, reigniting debates over the ticketing giant’s practices.

According to a report by Today, Oasis fans attempting to secure tickets for the band’s upcoming shows in the U.K. and Ireland faced numerous challenges. These included extensive wait times, system glitches and shocking surges in ticket prices. The experience was so frustrating for some that they took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction, with several high-profile figures joining the chorus of complaints.

British journalist Faye White, for instance, shared her ordeal on TikTok, showing how she spent over 90 minutes in a virtual queue, only to be met with steep ticket prices ranging from $555 to $660. “I just think it’s too much,” White commented, expressing her disappointment before deciding to forgo the purchase.

Per Today, the discontent wasn’t limited to White. British YouTube star Paul Wood posted an exasperated seven-minute rant on social media after spending nine fruitless hours trying to buy tickets. His frustration was palpable as he criticized Ticketmaster’s inability to handle the high demand in 2024, calling it “an absolute joke.” Similarly, British television host Dan Walker took to X (formerly Twitter) to air his grievances, questioning the fairness and efficiency of the ticketing process.

Amidst the uproar, a statement on Ticketmaster U.K.’s website clarified that the company does not set ticket prices, attributing the dynamic pricing to artists and promoters. The ticketing giant explained that “Platinum” tickets, which often feature inflated prices, are adjusted based on supply and demand, similar to how airline tickets and hotel rooms are priced.

The controversy surrounding Oasis’ ticket sales echoes the challenges faced by Taylor Swift fans in 2022 during her “Eras Tour” presale. As Today reported, Swift’s fans encountered system crashes, long wait times, and limited access to presale codes. The chaos prompted widespread criticism, with Swift herself expressing anger and frustration over the mishandling of ticket sales. In response, Ticketmaster issued an apology, attributing the issues to unprecedented demand and bot attacks.

Read more: Utah Joins DOJ’s Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster, Strengthening Nationwide Effort

The recurring problems with Ticketmaster have drawn attention from lawmakers and regulators. Following the Taylor Swift debacle, several U.S. officials, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, voiced concerns about the company’s market dominance. Klobuchar highlighted how Ticketmaster’s control over the ticketing industry potentially stifles competition, leading to the kind of service failures experienced by Oasis and Swift fans alike.

As scrutiny intensifies, antitrust concerns have taken center stage. In May 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice, supported by 30 state and district attorneys general, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation. The lawsuit accuses them of monopolistic practices that undermine competition in the live entertainment industry, driving up prices and limiting options for consumers.

In response, Live Nation’s Executive Vice President for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Dan Wall, argued that the lawsuit misrepresents the situation, suggesting that addressing Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s practices will not necessarily lower ticket prices.

Source: Today