Cleary Gottlieb Expands Global Antitrust Team with Key Hires in US and Europe

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is strengthening its global antitrust practice by adding two experienced professionals to its U.S. and European offices. Puja Patel will join the firm as a partner in the New York office, while Amaryllis Müller will come on board as counsel in the Brussels office. Both attorneys bring a wealth of expertise in antitrust matters, encompassing a range of transactional and behavioral work.

According to a statement from the firm, Cleary’s Managing Partner Michael Gerstenzang said, “We are delighted to bring two such amazing talents to our global antitrust team and expand on the strengths that have made the practice one of the best in the world.” Gerstenzang emphasized that their experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as complex antitrust investigations and digital regulatory regimes, will enhance Cleary’s offerings.

Puja Patel’s arrival further strengthens the firm’s U.S. practice. She has been acknowledged by both Chambers USA and Legal 500 for her antitrust work. She provides counsel to clients in areas such as merger review, Second Request investigations with the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, and HSR compliance. With an anticipated increase in M&A transactions in 2025, Patel’s skills in these areas are expected to be valuable, especially as companies look to navigate evolving digital regulations, including the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

In Brussels, Amaryllis Müller’s addition is seen as a key move to further bolster Cleary’s capabilities in addressing the growing demand for antitrust expertise in the tech sector. Robbert Snelders, Brussels Antitrust Partner, remarked, “The decision to bring Amaryllis aboard was as easy as it was obvious. She has a wealth of experience in the DMA space that will enhance the strength of our market-leading practice, enabling us to continue delivering the highest caliber service to our client base, especially those in the fast-paced tech environment.”

Source: Cleary Gottlieb