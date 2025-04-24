Twelve States Sue Trump Over Tariff Policy, Citing Overreach of Executive Power

A coalition of a dozen states, led by Democratic attorneys general, has filed a lawsuit aiming to block former President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff initiatives, claiming the actions illegally bypass congressional authority and threaten economic stability.

According to NBC, the lawsuit, spearheaded by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday. The legal action challenges the justification behind Trump’s imposition of broad global tariffs under the auspices of emergency powers, which were originally established under wartime legislation.

The complaint argues that by invoking national emergencies to impose trade restrictions at will, Trump has circumvented the constitutional framework that delegates control over foreign commerce to Congress. Per NBC, the plaintiffs contend that this practice not only undermines legislative authority but also injects volatility into domestic markets.

“Trump’s insane tariff scheme is not only economically reckless — it is illegal,” Mayes said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. The complaint asserts that the former president’s approach allows him to arbitrarily raise tariffs on imports by declaring emergencies based on subjective criteria, a maneuver critics describe as destabilizing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, also among the plaintiffs, warned of the broader economic fallout, stating that the tariffs could lead to increased inflation and job losses, with American consumers bearing the financial burden of elevated import costs.

In defense of the policy, the Trump-aligned administration pushed back on the lawsuit’s claims. White House spokesman Kush Desai responded by accusing Democratic officials of prioritizing political vendettas. “Once again, Democrats like Letitia James are prioritizing a witch hunt against President Trump over protecting the safety and wellbeing of their constituents,” he said.

Desai further defended the tariffs as part of a broader strategy to address what he called “distinct national emergencies,” including illegal immigration and the influx of fentanyl, as well as addressing the U.S. trade deficit. “The Trump Administration remains committed to using its full legal authority,” Desai added.

Source: NBC