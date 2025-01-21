CMA Chief Removed as UK Government Targets Regulatory Overhaul

Marcus Bokkerink, the chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been removed from his position by the business secretary. The decision underscores the administration’s push to align regulatory practices with its economic priorities, according to Sky News.

The CMA, a key economic watchdog overseeing mergers and competition, briefly paused the merger between Microsoft and gaming company Activision-Blizzard—a high-profile case demonstrating its authority to scrutinize significant business deals. Mr. Bokkerink, appointed in 2022 by then-business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, had the potential to serve a five-year term but will now step down amid the government’s recalibration of regulatory culture.

The removal coincides with a broader governmental push to eliminate obstacles to growth. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized this commitment in a letter sent to several regulators, including the CMA, Ofgem, and Ofwat, on Christmas Eve. The message urged these organizations to prioritize economic expansion, per Sky News.

A government insider revealed to Sky News that the action “signals that we’re serious about changing the culture of regulation in order to get growth.” The source also highlighted the administration’s resolve to foster an environment conducive to investment, reflecting its stated aim of making economic growth the top priority.

Ms. Reeves and Mr. Reynolds made the decision to remove Mr. Bokkerink as they traveled to Davos for the World Economic Forum. Their attendance at the forum underscores the government’s determination to attract overseas investors as part of its broader economic strategy.

Mr. Bokkerink, a former senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, was appointed to lead the CMA after an illustrious career in one of the world’s most prominent consulting firms. However, his tenure as chair has been cut short amidst the government’s plans to reshape regulatory practices in line with its growth agenda.

Source: Sky News