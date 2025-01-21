Court Denies Dismissal in Crab Price-Fixing Lawsuit

A U.S. district court in California has denied a motion to dismiss an amended lawsuit brought by a commercial crab fisherman who alleges that several prominent seafood companies conspired to suppress the prices paid to crabbers across the West Coast.

The lawsuit, filed by Brand Little and Robin Burns, accuses Pacific Seafood, an Oregon-based company, and Washington-based Bornstein Seafoods, among others, of orchestrating a “pricing cartel.” According to the complaint, this alleged cartel has “artificially fixed, depressed, and controlled” the prices paid to crabbers in California, Oregon, and Washington since the 2015–2016 crabbing season.

Per the amended filing, the lawsuit alleges that Pacific Seafood led efforts to manipulate the ex-vessel price—a term referring to the amount paid to fishermen for their catch when it is delivered to buyers. The plaintiffs claim these actions created an uneven playing field, reducing earnings for crabbers while benefiting the seafood companies.

The court’s decision to proceed with the case represents a critical step for the plaintiffs. By rejecting the motion to dismiss, the court has allowed the lawsuit to move forward, enabling further examination of the claims. According to statements in the lawsuit, the alleged practices have significantly impacted the livelihoods of West Coast crabbers.

Source: Intra Fish