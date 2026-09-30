CPI TALKS… with Coke Morgan Stewart

In this edition of CPI Talks, we speak with Coke Morgan Stewart, President and CEO of the Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP) and former Deputy Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Intellectual property is increasingly discussed as a matter of national competitiveness and economic security rather than as a purely legal or commercial framework. With Europe consolidating around the Unified Patent Court and China investing heavily in specialized IP courts and enforcemen

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