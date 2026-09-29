Dutch Regulator Calls for Greater Transparency in Algorithmic Pricing

The Netherlands’ competition regulator is calling for greater transparency around algorithmic pricing, warning that consumers often have little understanding of why prices change or how automated systems determine what they pay.
The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, known as the ACM, raised the concerns after examining computer-driven pricing in the airline industry, according to Cybernews. The regulator said similar pricing technologies are increasingly being deployed across other sectors as companies gain access to more data and artificial intelligence tools.
Source: Cybernews