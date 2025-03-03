Davis Polk Expands Antitrust Practice in NYC

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has announced that antitrust attorney Nathaniel L. Asker has joined the firm as a partner in its Antitrust & Competition practice. Based in New York, Asker brings experience advising clients on the antitrust implications of mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic transactions.

According to a statement from the firm, Asker’s practice focuses on assisting public companies and private equity firms, including their portfolio companies, in navigating antitrust issues. His work spans industries such as technology, consumer products, aerospace and defense, pharmaceuticals, and financial services. He frequently represents clients before the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission in obtaining antitrust clearances for major transactions and in other regulatory matters.

Prior to joining Davis Polk, Asker was a partner in the Antitrust and Competition practice at Fried Frank. Per a statement from the firm, his addition is expected to strengthen Davis Polk’s global antitrust team.

Neil Barr, Davis Polk’s Managing Partner, expressed enthusiasm about Asker’s arrival, stating that his experience advising on complex mergers and acquisitions makes him a valuable addition to the firm’s antitrust practice. Arthur Burke, head of the Antitrust & Competition practice, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Asker’s strong track record in securing antitrust approvals for significant transactions.

Asker himself commented on his new role, emphasizing his excitement about joining Davis Polk’s distinguished team. “I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help clients navigate the regulatory complexities they face,” he said.

Source: Business Wire