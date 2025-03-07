Detecting RPM with Unsupervised Machine Learning

By: Valentin Forster, Jürgen Fleiß, Dominik Kowald, and Vicky Robertson

The use of data-driven techniques to investigate potential antitrust violations has expanded significantly in recent years, particularly with the integration of machine learning. However, a key challenge remains: the limited availability of labeled data for training algorithms. In a new working paper, Valentin Forster, Jürgen Fleiß, Dominik Kowald, and Vicky Robertson examine how unsupervised machine learning can be applied to identify Resale Price Maintenance (RPM) in pricing data…

