DOJ Raises Antitrust Concerns Over Competitor-Only Data Sharing

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a significant Statement of Interest, emphasizing the importance of carefully evaluating surveys and information exchanges managed by trade associations. According to a statement from the DOJ, the department is concerned that such exchanges could pose unique risks to competition, especially when competitors share sensitive information only among themselves.

The DOJ clarified that antitrust laws assess the full context of any information exchange to determine its potential to harm competition. The department explained that when competitors exchange competitively sensitive information, the information sharing could disproportionately benefit the participating companies at the expense of consumers, workers, and other stakeholders in the marketplace. Per the DOJ’s statement, modern technologies have made such exchanges even more concerning, as large amounts of detailed information can be shared rapidly and frequently, potentially heightening the risk of anticompetitive behavior.

This new guidance follows the DOJ’s withdrawal of decades-old rules that outlined “safety zones” for information exchanges. These “safety zones” previously provided a clear framework under which certain types of information exchanges were presumed lawful. However, by retracting this guidance, the DOJ is signaling a shift towards a more cautious and case-by-case approach, urging businesses to remain vigilant and prioritize proactive risk management.

The DOJ’s statement was filed in connection with an antitrust case involving the pork industry, but it has broad implications, including for sectors such as real estate. As noted in the statement, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have accelerated the ways in which data is shared, which in turn increases the likelihood of anticompetitive outcomes if not rigorously managed.

The DOJ also highlighted the potential dangers for real estate organizations, including Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and trade associations. These groups must be careful to avoid creating environments where price-fixing or other anticompetitive practices could occur unintentionally. The DOJ’s statement underscores the need for organizations to evaluate their practices, seek legal counsel, and implement comprehensive risk management strategies to ensure compliance with antitrust laws.

Trade association executives are encouraged to take immediate steps to review their information-sharing protocols, educate their members on legal risks, and regularly monitor their practices to avoid potential violations. According to the DOJ, these proactive measures are essential for avoiding the potential legal ramifications of anticompetitive behavior in an increasingly fast-paced and data-driven world.

