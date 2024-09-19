Dutch Watchdog Calls for More Powers to Probe AI Deals After Microsoft Acquisition

The Dutch market regulator has urged for expanded powers to investigate high-profile acquisitions following Microsoft’s recent hiring of staff from AI startup Inflection. This request came just a day after European Union antitrust authorities opted not to take any action regarding the deal.

According to Reuters, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) expressed concerns about the potential impact such acquisitions could have on both consumers and businesses within the country. “It remains to be seen if this deal will have any negative consequences,” the regulator stated in an official release on Thursday.

ACM’s chairman, Martijn Snoep, emphasized the need for a thorough review. “That is why we believed that an investigation was necessary,” he said. Currently, the ACM lacks the authority to assess the effects of transactions like Microsoft’s on the local market, or to curb any risk of consolidating market power that could harm competition.

Per Reuters, Snoep stressed that the ACM requires new powers to intervene effectively. He suggested that the ability to scrutinize and block potentially harmful acquisitions could help protect the competitive landscape. Snoep also noted that such powers would enable the ACM to refer acquisitions with broader European implications directly to the European Commission.

The ACM’s request highlights growing concerns over the regulation of rapidly evolving technologies, especially as AI-driven companies become more integral to larger firms. In this case, the deal involving Inflection’s staff, while not triggering immediate action at the European level, has raised red flags for national regulators.

The EU’s decision not to intervene reflects ongoing debates about how best to regulate the technology sector without stifling innovation. However, the ACM’s push for greater authority underscores the need for closer scrutiny to ensure such acquisitions don’t lead to unfair market dominance.

Source: Reuters