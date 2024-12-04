EU Probes Nvidia Over Alleged Bundling Practices Amid Run:ai Acquisition Scrutiny

European Union antitrust regulators are delving into Nvidia’s business practices as part of their investigation into the company’s proposed $700 million acquisition of Run:ai, a provider of AI orchestration software. According to Reuters, the European Commission has distributed a questionnaire to Nvidia customers, seeking insights into whether the company has been offering discounts to those who purchase its GPU software and hardware as a package.

The inquiry highlights the EU’s concerns about Nvidia’s dominant position in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market, where it controls approximately 84%, significantly outpacing competitors Intel and AMD. GPUs are vital components used for a wide array of applications, including data centers, gaming consoles, and cryptocurrency mining.

The European Commission’s questionnaire reportedly probes whether bundling GPU software with hardware gives Nvidia an undue competitive advantage. It also inquires whether end-users have felt compelled to purchase such bundles due to pricing incentives, such as discounts.

The Commission has already expressed apprehension that the Nvidia-Run:ai deal could harm competition in relevant markets. A preliminary review of the acquisition is set to conclude by December 20, according to Reuters.

Regulators have also sought feedback on alternative scenarios, asking respondents about the potential business impact if Nvidia were to make Run:ai’s software open-source. This question underscores the EU’s focus on whether the acquisition could restrict market access or reinforce Nvidia’s market power.

Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of Run:ai comes at a time when competition regulators are increasingly vigilant about the consolidation of power in the tech sector. The outcome of the EU’s review could set a significant precedent for similar deals in the industry.

The Commission’s findings will likely shape the regulatory landscape for high-tech mergers, particularly in markets characterized by rapid innovation and concentrated market shares.

Source: Reuters