Florida Startup Veamcast Files $10 Billion Antitrust Lawsuit Against Roku

Veamcast Corp, a Florida-based technology company, has filed a lawsuit against streaming giant Roku Inc., accusing the company of anticompetitive practices and concept theft. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida under case number 8:24-cv-02113-SDM-AEP.

According to the lawsuit, Veamcast alleges that Roku deliberately disabled certain features in third-party apps that competed with its own offerings. Veamcast claims this move was aimed at stifling competition. The startup further accuses Roku of stealing concepts from Veamcast’s app after obtaining insights through Roku’s developer program.

Per a statement from Veamcast, the company is seeking $10 billion in damages, which approximately equals Roku’s current market value. The damages are being sought for what Veamcast claims is significant harm caused by Roku’s actions, which the company says hindered its ability to successfully launch its product and establish a user base.

Joe Dean, the founder of Veamcast, shared his frustration in a public statement, saying, “This is the third time I personally have experienced these types of offenses. The secretive and anticompetitive monopolistic behavior of major tech platforms has far-reaching consequences for consumers and innovation in the tech space.”

Allegations of Anti-Competitive Conduct

Veamcast has been developing video, voice, and photo-sharing apps since 2010. After Facebook removed key API functionalities that Veamcast relied on, the company turned its focus to developing an app for Roku’s platform. One of the main features of the Veamcast app was its remote-control functionality, but according to the lawsuit, Roku disabled these features to give preference to its own mobile app.

The lawsuit marks another chapter in the ongoing debate about the control large tech companies exert over smaller developers and competitors. Veamcast has not only pursued legal action but also launched a public awareness campaign to highlight what it describes as unfair practices within the tech industry. According to a statement, the startup has created videos, some featuring well-known music, to draw attention to these issues, and the content of these videos has been referenced in its legal filings.

This lawsuit underscores the mounting tension between smaller tech startups and major platforms, raising questions about the balance of power and competition within the tech industry.

Source: Veamcast