House Panel Accuses Financial Firms of Collusion Over ESG Goals

The House Judiciary Committee has claimed to uncover “substantial evidence of collusion and anticompetitive behavior” within the financial sector to promote environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals in U.S. corporations. According to Bloomberg, the interim report released by the Republican-led committee alleges that a coalition of financial firms and climate advocates engaged in coordinated efforts to advance a climate-focused agenda, targeting companies like Exxon Mobil Corp.

The report highlights a 2021 campaign led by a firm called Engine No. 1, which sought to replace Exxon Mobil board members after the oil giant declined to adopt certain climate commitments. The committee described this effort as part of a larger “cartel” strategy, accusing financial institutions and activist groups of leveraging their influence to impose ESG priorities on the broader U.S. economy.

“Unfortunately, the pressure campaign against Exxon Mobil isn’t an isolated incident,” the committee stated in the report. “Through coordinated shareholder pressure campaigns at U.S. companies, the climate cartel seeks to use the trillions of dollars it manages to impose its agenda on the U.S. economy and drain it of affordable energy.”

Despite the challenges Exxon faced, the report noted the company’s significant financial turnaround. Per Bloomberg, Exxon recorded historic profits in 2022 and its stock outperformed industry rivals, driven by a rebound in crude prices. The company has since outlined plans to expand oil and gas production by 2030 while also investing $30 billion in low-carbon initiatives like carbon capture, hydrogen, and lithium.

The committee, chaired by Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, specifically called out organizations such as Climate Action 100+ and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, accusing them of spearheading a “climate crusade.” The investigation is ongoing, and the committee indicated it would continue to scrutinize the role of financial firms in advancing ESG initiatives.

Climate Action 100+, however, has denied the allegations. A spokesperson for the group told Bloomberg that the claims are “completely false,” asserting that the organization does not control shareholder votes and has never sought to do so.

The report emerges amidst a broader political pushback against ESG investing, which has become a contentious issue in conservative circles. Last month, BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc., and State Street Corp. were sued by a coalition of states led by Texas. The lawsuit alleges that the firms violated antitrust laws by driving up electricity prices through their investment practices.

Both BlackRock and State Street have strongly rejected the accusations. A spokesperson for State Street labeled the suit as “baseless” and stated that the company looks forward to defending itself through the legal process. Vanguard declined to comment, Bloomberg reported.

This latest report underscores the growing tensions surrounding ESG practices, with critics arguing that such strategies prioritize ideological goals over financial performance and economic stability. Proponents, however, maintain that ESG principles are essential for addressing long-term risks and opportunities in a changing global landscape.

