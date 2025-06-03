Brazil’s Antitrust Regulator Approves Merger of Cobasi and Petz Without Restrictions

Brazil’s top antitrust authority, Cade, has granted unconditional approval for the merger between leading pet product retailers Cobasi and Petz, according to a statement published on the agency’s website Monday. The green light paves the way for the combination of the country’s two largest players in the pet retail market.

The approval, which comes more than a year after the proposed deal was initially announced, could represent the final regulatory step required for the merger to proceed. However, per a statement from Cade, a 15-day window remains open during which parties may file an appeal. Should an appeal be lodged, the matter would then be reviewed by Cade’s internal tribunal.

Originally disclosed in April of last year, the transaction involves a mix of cash and share swaps. If completed, it would consolidate Cobasi and Petz into a single entity with significant market reach and scale in Brazil’s expanding pet care sector.

According to a statement from the antitrust agency, the decision was made without imposing any conditions on the companies, signaling that regulators found no substantial concerns regarding competition or consumer impact arising from the deal.

Related: Brazil’s Antitrust Watchdog Expected to Approve Pet Retail Merger Without Conditions

Source: Investing