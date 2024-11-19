Indian News Agency Sues OpenAI, Accuses ChatGPT of Using Content Without Permission

Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in a New Delhi court, accusing the developer of ChatGPT of using its published content without permission to train its artificial intelligence model. According to ANI, OpenAI has not sought lawful permission or licensing to use their materials, a claim that the company has denied. The lawsuit follows similar legal actions globally, including in the United States, where major publications such as The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune have also taken OpenAI to court.

The first hearing of ANI’s case took place on Tuesday in the New Delhi High Court. During the session, the judge issued a notice to OpenAI, demanding a detailed response to ANI’s allegations. In its official statement, ANI emphasized that the case would address “the legitimacy of the use of publicly available proprietary content by AI platforms.”

ANI also accuses OpenAI of attributing fabricated news stories to its outlet, a claim detailed in court filings reviewed by Reuters. The agency’s legal submission from Monday outlines how OpenAI allegedly used ANI’s content without authorization, potentially causing damage to its reputation. The lawsuit adds to the growing list of legal challenges faced by OpenAI and other tech firms from authors, artists, and other copyright holders, who claim that their intellectual property has been used without consent.

According to ANI, the lack of permission for using its original content puts it at a competitive disadvantage, as OpenAI has struck commercial partnerships with other news organizations, such as the Financial Times and Associated Press, to distribute their materials. These arrangements have led ANI to argue that OpenAI is benefiting from content in an unfair manner, without providing compensation or proper attribution to the original sources.

In response, OpenAI acknowledged that it collaborates with various news outlets worldwide and is in discussions to expand such partnerships, including in India. The company, however, continues to deny any copyright infringement and asserts that it has ceased the practice of using unlicensed content for its training purposes.

The court is scheduled to hear the case again on January 28, when both sides will present further arguments.

Source: Reuters