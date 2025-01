The promotion of interoperability is seen by many competition authorities as key to achieving competition between mobile ecosystems, according to Giuseppe Colangelo. However, interoperability measures offer risks and opportunities and could also mean a tradeoff between convenience, privacy and security.

Featured News

Indian Antitrust Officials Raid Pernod Ricard Office Over Alleged Market Collusion

Jan 6, 2025 by CPI

Interoperability Measures Can Increase Competition, But It has Risks

Jan 6, 2025 by nhoch@pymnts.com

Disney Merges Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV in Major Streaming Deal

Jan 6, 2025 by CPI

Nippon Steel Weighs Legal Action After Biden Blocks US Steel Deal

Jan 6, 2025 by CPI

Fitzgerald to Lead House Subcommittee on Regulatory Reform and Antitrust

Jan 5, 2025 by CPI

Antitrust Mix by CPI

Antitrust Chronicle® – CRESSE Insights

Dec 19, 2024 by CPI

Effective Interoperability in Mobile Ecosystems: EU Competition Law Versus Regulation

Dec 19, 2024 by Giuseppe Colangelo

The Use of Empirical Evidence in Antitrust: Trends, Challenges, and a Path Forward

Dec 19, 2024 by Eliana Garces

Some Empirical Evidence on the Role of Presumptions and Evidentiary Standards on Antitrust (Under)Enforcement: Is the EC’s New Communication on Art.102 in the Right Direction?

Dec 19, 2024 by Yannis Katsoulacos

The EC’s Draft Guidelines on the Application of Article 102 TFEU: An Economic Perspective

Dec 19, 2024 by Benoit Durand